Left Menu

Chile, Canada ministers among group calling for carbon price

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:50 IST
Chile, Canada ministers among group calling for carbon price
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chile's energy minister Juan Carlos Jobet and Canada's environment minister Steven Guilbeault are among signatories to a letter calling for COP26 negotiators to put a true price on carbon emissions, an activist group said on Monday.

"There will be very little chance for success in combating climate change if countries and companies do not collaborate with each other," Jobs, who is also co-chair of the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, said in a statement from the Coalition.

"The most cost-efficient way to do it is through carbon pricing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021