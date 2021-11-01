REC Limited organizes ‘BijliUtsav’ near Statue of Unity in Kevadia

As part of 'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav' – to celebrate 75 years of Independence and in remembrance of the Iron Man of India Shri Vallabhbhai Patel, REC Limited, a public sector company under the Ministry of Power organized a 'BijliUtsav' near Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Mr Jayesh Kedaria, Superintendent Engineer, Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) and Mr AG Patel, Executive Engineer, Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) inaugurated the event in presence of other senior dignitaries from the power department and REC Limited.

As part of the event, a mobile exhibition and various cultural programs such as nukkadnataks, song, drama and movie screening were conducted to impart knowledge on subjects such as the benefits of electricity and its conservation, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Covid safety protocols etc. The people were also apprised of various government schemes such as Saubhagya, Ujjala, Smart metering and also Rights of Consumers. The event concluded with the distribution of LED bulbs as prizes to the winners of the competitions.

The event witnessed Mr Jayesh Kedaria speaking to the people highlighting the benefits of electricity, the challenges faced during electrification in remote areas and how the quality of life improved with access to power.

Given the large gathering, it was ensured that all Covid safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks were adhered to.

(With Inputs from PIB)