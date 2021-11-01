Pakistan's CPI inflation at 9.19% y/y in October -statistics bureau

Pakistan's annual CPI inflation rate increased to 9.19% year on year in October, the statistics bureau said on Monday. With 9% CPI last month, Pakistan has lately been seeing a rising inflation trend.

Prices of food items like chicken, vegetables, wheat, tea and cooking oil caused the rise in the inflation, said the bureau.

