Pakistan's CPI inflation at 9.19% y/y in October -statistics bureau

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Pakistan's annual CPI inflation rate increased to 9.19% year on year in October, the statistics bureau said on Monday. With 9% CPI last month, Pakistan has lately been seeing a rising inflation trend.

Prices of food items like chicken, vegetables, wheat, tea and cooking oil caused the rise in the inflation, said the bureau.

