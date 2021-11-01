Voting flowing smoothly in 2021 Municipal Elections

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The vast majority of the country's 23 148 voting stations opened on time at 7 am and voting is flowing smoothly in the country's 2021 Municipal Elections.

"Voting … got off to a smooth and timely start at almost all voting stations early today. The Electoral Commission is particularly encouraged that many voting stations reported strong turnouts from early in the day with many voters already waiting to vote before the 7 am opening," said the IEC in a statement.

Delays in voting were reported in less than one percent of voting stations due to a variety of circumstances including tents being blown over by high winds overnight and the late arrival of election staff and voting materials in a few voting stations.

A presiding officer in the eThekwini Metro was arrested after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box.

"The matter is now in the hands of the South African Police. This incident, which did not affect voting, is a testament to the in-built safeguards in the voting process that also include an active role for party and independent candidate agents," it said.

The Electoral Commission said it was pleased to note that the weather was reported to be relatively good to mild in many parts of the country and had not adversely affected voting during the early part of the day.

Voting will continue throughout the day until 21:00 tonight when voting stations close.

Voters who are at the voting station or in a queue at 21:00 will be allowed to vote.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

