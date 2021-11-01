Moldova will get 3 bcm gas per year under new deal with Russia
Moldova will receive around 3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year in line with a recently signed contract with Russia, Moldovan deputy prime minister Andrei Spinu said on Monday.
Russia's Gazprom and the Moldovan government signed a new five-year contract for Russian gas supplies on Friday.
