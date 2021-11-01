Parliamentary panel special meeting to discuss pollution in Delhi-NCR after Diwali

By Ashoke Raj With air quality levels continuing to remain in the 'Poor' category in the national capital and its adjoining areas in October, the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Urban Development (UD) will hold a special meeting with officials of the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh along with those of other ministries and authorities concerned.

The committee, which is headed by Jagdambika Pal, is expected to meet post-Diwali. "Parliamentary standing committee for Urban Development has decided to call officials of the forest department including urban development, MCD, NDMC, PWD, CPWD of the Delhi government. Guidelines including preparedness will be discussed on serious issues like pollution," a committee member told ANI.

"Officials from municipalities and authorities of Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad are likely to be part of the meeting. The Standing Committee Secretariat is planning to set up a meeting soon after Diwali, but the date is yet to be finalised," the parliamentary committee member told ANI. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Sunday touched 289, which falls under 'Poor' category. As per government agencies, an AQI within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'. (ANI)

