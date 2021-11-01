Moldova will get 3 bcm gas per year under new deal with Russia

Moldova will receive around 3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year, Moldovan deputy prime minister Andrei Spinu said on Monday, in line with a contract signed recently with Russia following a dispute in which Moscow threatened to stop supplies.

Russia's Gazprom and the Moldovan government signed a new five-year contract for Russian gas supplies on Friday. The previous gas contract expired at the end of September and Russia had threatened to cut off supplies citing future prices and unpaid bills, in what the European Union and allies of Moldova's pro-Western government have called political blackmail.

The Kremlin denied the Russian company was using gas talks to try to extract political concessions. Spinu said Moldova and Russia had to sign two key gas energy agreements, including the deal on Moldova's old gas debts estimated at around $709 million, or recently signed gas contract could be annulled.

"If mutual understanding is not reached between the parties, this will lead to the rupture and annulment of the agreement signed on Oct 29," Spinu told a news conference. He said debts agreement and an agreement on cooperation in energy sector should be signed in 2022.

Spinu said Moldova would pay around $450 per 1,000 cubic meters of Russian gas in November and the price could fall to around $400 in December. In line with the previous contract Moldova paid around $250 per 1,000 cubic meters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)