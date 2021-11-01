Left Menu

AP farmers launch foot march for capital Amaravati

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:47 IST
AP farmers launch foot march for capital Amaravati
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Nov 1 (PTI): Hundreds of farmers on Monday launched a 45-day padayatra (foot march), 'Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam' (court to temple), demanding that Amaravati be retained as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party, Congress, CPI and other parties extended support to the farmers.

Former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury drove a tractor, as the farmers marched on, and extended solidarity with them.

For over 680 days now, farmers in the Amaravati region have been continuing an agitation opposing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s move to trifurcate the state capital.

They are also fighting a legal battle on the issue.

The farmers, who reportedly parted with over 33,000 acres of their fertile lands for the construction of divided AP’s new capital, have now undertaken the padayatra to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, to press their demand for retaining Amaravati as the sole capital of the state.

The foot march will traverse through over 70 villages in Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore and Chittoor districts before reaching temple-town Tirupati on December 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021