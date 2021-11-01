Iraq's oil exports rise to 3.12 mln bpd in October – oil ministry

Iraq’s total oil exports for October rose to 3.12 million barrels per day (bpd) from 3.081 million bpd in the previous month, the oil ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals reached 3.012 million bpd during October, the ministry said.

