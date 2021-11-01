US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record high in a big week for Federal Reserve
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened at record highs on Monday, led by gains in Tesla and energy stocks at the start of a week packed with economic data as well as the Federal Reserve's potential move to slow down bond purchases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,833.65.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.24 points, or 0.11%, at 4,610.62, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.87 points, or 0.28%, to 15,541.26 at the opening bell.
