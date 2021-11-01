Baghel transfers Rs 1,511 crore to accounts of beneficiaries of 2 schemes

On the occasion of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday digitally transferred Rs 1510.81 crore to the bank accounts of beneficiaries of two welfare schemes - Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana.

The online fund transfer took place at a programme held at the CM's residence-cum- office here, an official of the state government's public relations department said.

Of the total amount, Rs 1,500 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of eligible farmers as the third installment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY), he said.

The remaining Rs 10.81 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 'gauthan' committees and women self-help groups under Godhan Nyay Yojana.

Under Godhan Nyay Yojna, the state government procures cow dung from cattle rearers. The scheme intends to promote cattle rearing, ensure safety of livestock and strengthening rural economy. Gauthans are dedicated areas in villages where cattle are housed during the day.

The fund transfer, which comes on the eve of Dhanteras and ahead of Diwali, benefited 21 lakh villagers and farmers in the state, the official said.

Addressing the people of the state on the occasion, Baghel said Rajyotsav (Foundation Day) is an important festival for Chhattisgarh ''as on this day our long-awaited dream of state formation came true''. Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000, following the bifurcation of Madhya Pradesh.

''We have fulfilled our promise by paying the third installment of Rs 1,500 crore under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to the farmers of the state,'' he said.

Likewise, an amount of Rs 10.81 crore was transferred as the payment against the cow dung procured under Godhan Nyay Yojana and as dividend to self-help groups and Gauthan committees, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said despite the COVID-19 crisis prevailing for almost two years, there was no shortage of money for villages during festivals.

''This year as well, farmers will celebrate Diwali with great zeal and joy,'' he said.

Baghel said agriculture in Chhattisgarh has flourished and prospered in the last three years as a result of farmer-friendly policies of the state government.

''Our farmer-brothers have produced paddy abundantly and the government has procured their paddy on a large-scale,'' the CM said.

Chhattisgarh has broken the record of paddy procurement every year for the last three years, Baghel said.

This year, procurement of one crore 5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is expected. Procurment of paddy at support price (MSP) will commence in the state from December 1, the CM said.

''Keeping in view the demand of ministers, public representatives and farmers' organisations, we have extended the date of registration under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana till November 10,'' he added.

Baghel said from agriculture to industry and trade, Chhattisgarh has set many records in the last three years, when the Congress government came to power.

''In these three years, we have taken sincere and effective steps to ensure justice to all sections of the society. The dream of 'Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh' (building a new Chhattisgarh) is coming true,'' he said.

