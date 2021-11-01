Left Menu

China's coal supply improves significantly, prices stabilised - state media

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:46 IST
China's coal supply improves significantly, prices stabilised - state media
  • China

China has seen significant improvement in its coal supply as production has greatly expanded and prices have stabilised, the official Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Daily coal supply to key coal-fired power plants has surpassed eight million tonnes in recent days, Xinhua quoted NDRC as saying, adding that the highest figure topped 8.32 million tonnes, a historic high.

