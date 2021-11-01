China's coal supply improves significantly, prices stabilised - state media

China has seen significant improvement in its coal supply as production has greatly expanded and prices have stabilised, the official Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Daily coal supply to key coal-fired power plants has surpassed eight million tonnes in recent days, Xinhua quoted NDRC as saying, adding that the highest figure topped 8.32 million tonnes, a historic high.

