NIA searches multiple locations in Punjab in Jalalabad bike blast case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with the Jalalabad motorcycle Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with the Jalalabad motorcycle Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast case. NIA conducted searches at four locations in Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of Punjab.

According to the statement by NIA, the case relates to an explosion of a motorcycle near Punjab National Bank in Jalalabad City, in Fazilka on September 15 this year. Balwinder Singh alias Bindu of village Jhugge Nihanga Wale succumbed on September 16 this year to injures he sustained after the fuel tank of his motorcycle exploded in Jalalabad.

Initial investigation revealed that accused persons were in touch with Pakistan based terrorist/smugglers and were recruited for executing the conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks using arms and explosives. NIA had registered a case on October 1 and initiated an investigation. Till now three accused have been arrested in this case by NIA.

Searches conducted today led to the recovery of electronic devices and incriminating documents related to connectivity of accused with Pakistan based terrorist/smugglers etc. Further investigation in the case continues. (ANI)

