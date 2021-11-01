Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Man attempts suicide in CIDCO Bhavan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A farmer on Monday afternoon tried to commit suicide by consuming some pesticide-like substance in the office of the additional district collector and chief land and survey officer at CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

Dattu Bhiva Thakur, a resident of Dhutum, was rushed to a nearby hospital, with doctors terming his condition as stable, he said.

Thakur's issue, about a plot of land in Mauje Navghar, was under the consideration of the state government and a letter about its progress was also given to him on October 22, the official informed.

In a release, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said it would bear the medical expenses of Thakur.

