Left Menu

Several workers trapped under collapsed high-rise in Nigeria- witnesses

A high-rise building under construction in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos collapsed on Monday, trapping several workers under a pile of concrete rubble, witnesses said. There was a pile of rubble where the building once stood while several workers stood by.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:18 IST
Several workers trapped under collapsed high-rise in Nigeria- witnesses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A high-rise building under construction in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos collapsed on Monday, trapping several workers under a pile of concrete rubble, witnesses said. Two workers at the site in the affluent neighbourhood of Ikoyi, where many blocks of flats are under construction, told Reuters that possibly 100 people were at work when the building came crashing down.

Building collapses are frequent in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials are often substandard. There was a pile of rubble where the building once stood while several workers stood by. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said it had activated its emergency response plan. "All first responders are at the scene while the heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched," the agency said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021