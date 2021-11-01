Left Menu

Northern Railways prepares for upcoming festivals

In view of the festival of Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Northern Railways has made special arrangements for the convenience of the passengers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:54 IST
Northern Railways prepares for upcoming festivals
Northern Railways officials keep vigilance at stations (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the festival of Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Northern Railways has made special arrangements for the convenience of the passengers. The official communication by the railways has said, "With the arrival of festivals, the railway stations get crowded and for the arrangement of passengers, a mini control room has been set up at Delhi station which is managed by designated staff from 06.00 am to 12.00 pm. All the necessary facilities and equipment are provided here. Concerned officers have also been nominated for coordination."

Apart from this, an additional passenger waiting area has been created and facilities have been provided. Information about railways is being displayed here on a large LED screen. Doctors/ Paramedical staff have been deployed for medical facilities including Railway Protection Force Help Desk Counter.

An ambulance facility will also be available here. Various precautionary measures have been adopted along with the deployment of additional staff. The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on November 4 this year while Chhath Puja will be observed on November 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021