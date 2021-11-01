Irani appeals to people to share on social media details of women vendors to create opportunities for them
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday called on people to share on social media details of any women vendors or entrepreneurs who are looking to grow their businesses using #NariSeKharidari to create more opportunities for them.
She said this can help scores of women striving hard to fulfil their dreams and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a women-led development.
''If you know any female vendor/entrepreneur who seeks to grow her business, share details using #NariSeKharidari & create more opportunities for her.
''Your tweet can help scores of women striving hard to fulfil their dreams. Let's support Hon PM's vision of Women-led Development!'' Irani tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Hon PM's
- Irani
- Women and Child Development Smriti Irani
ALSO READ
More than 50 new airports or those which were not in service earlier have been made operational under UDAN scheme: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh.
Previous government did not have will to fight corruption, says PM Narendra Modi while virtually addressing joint conference of CVC and CBI in Gujarat.
New international airport at Kushinagar of Uttar Pradesh will boost connectivity, tourism: PM Narendra Modi.
Buddha is global, because he talks about starting from within: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kushinagar.