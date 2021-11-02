Left Menu

Uttarakhand's 1st internet exchange inaugurated in Dehradun

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-11-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 00:09 IST
Uttarakhand's 1st internet exchange inaugurated in Dehradun
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Rajeev_GoI)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday inaugurated Uttarakhand's first internet exchange here.

Inaugurating the facility at the IT Park virtually along with BJP national chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, Chandrasekhar said not only young professionals but also children studying online will get high-speed internet connectivity from it.

He also said the next internet exchange in Uttarakhand will soon be opened in Nainital.

Baluni said he is trying to ensure that all districts in the state get an internet exchange facility to boost internet connectivity in remote hill areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021