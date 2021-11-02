Left Menu

Morocco to mobilize global investment of around $1.6 bln in wind energy

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-11-2021 05:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 05:33 IST
Morocco to mobilize global investment of around $1.6 bln in wind energy
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Morocco will mobilize global investment of around 14.5 billion dirhams ($1.6 bln) in a wind energy programme, its foreign ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The integrated wind energy program will be fully commissioned by 2024 and consist of electricity production parks installed through the kingdom, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021