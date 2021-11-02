Morocco to mobilize global investment of around $1.6 bln in wind energy
Morocco will mobilize global investment of around 14.5 billion dirhams ($1.6 bln) in a wind energy programme, its foreign ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The integrated wind energy program will be fully commissioned by 2024 and consist of electricity production parks installed through the kingdom, the ministry added.
