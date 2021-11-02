Left Menu

COVID-19: West Bengal's Asansol markets experience limited footfall in Diwali season

With Diwali around the corner, markets of West Bengal's Asansol are all set for season sales.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:17 IST
COVID-19: West Bengal's Asansol markets experience limited footfall in Diwali season
Visual from the Diwali market at West Bengal's Asansol (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With Diwali around the corner, markets of West Bengal's Asansol are all set for season sales. The main markets of Asansol city of West Bengal are flooded with scintillating lights, lamps and sweets. However, the market is also witnessing inflation and a limited footfall of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Durga Puja, there is a lot of excitement in the markets regarding Dhanteras and Deepawali. "Limited customers' footfall is a cause of concern but we are hoping for a good season. Though COVID has affected everyone, people are hesitant about making purchases," said a sweet seller Atma Ram.

"We are not getting the prices the way we used to get before. The business is okay not that great. The customers are not willing to pay full prices for the idols, I have sold the idols at half price," said Rahul, an idol seller. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021