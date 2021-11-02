Left Menu

Six die, hundreds feared missing in Nigeria after collapse of high-rise

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:12 IST
At least six people have died in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos after the collapse of a high-rise building that was under construction, the state emergency services chief said on Tuesday.

The official, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said a search and rescue effort had been launched for survivors of the incident late on Monday.

Witnesses say up to 100 people are missing after the luxury residential structure crumbled, trapping workers under a pile of rubble.

