Bypolls: EC bans victory procession

The Election Commission on Tuesday prohibited victory procession after the counting of votes of bypolls ends.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"No victory procession after counting permissible. Not more than 2 persons allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receives certification of election from Returning Officer concerned," read an official statement from the Election Commission.

Counting underway for three Lok Sabha constituencies and 29 Assembly constituencies across 13 States and one Union Territory, where by-polls were held on October 30. (ANI)

