Wankhede's private army extorting money through frivolous drugs cases: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has raised a private army that extorts money through frivolous drugs cases.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:34 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has raised a private army that extorts money through frivolous drugs cases. "As per information available with me, as soon as Wankhede (Sameer Wankhede) joined this department, he raised his private army comprising Kiran Gosavi. Manish Bhanushali, Fletcher Patel, Adil Usmani and Sam D'Souza," Malik told ANI.

"This private army extorts money in the garb of these small cases that are highlighted exponentially to frame people while the big cases of relevance go unnoticed," he added. Malik, who has been levelling various allegations against Wankhede since the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, has accused the latter of using a fake birth certificate to secure a government job.

Malik had alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams. Earlier, a Mumbai-based Advocate Kanishk Jayant had filed a complaint and alleged criminal conspiracy by the five persons - KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Amir Furniturewala, Prateek Gaba and Rushab Sachdeva- and requested the Police Commissioner Nagrale to file FIR for extortion and their suspicious role in Cordelia Cruise Drug Case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

