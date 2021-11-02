Left Menu

NCB seizes heroin worth crores in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday seized a large quantity of heroin from Mumbai's Vile Parle area.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 12:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday seized a large quantity of heroin from Mumbai's Vile Parle area. As per information shared by NCB, heroin worth crores was seized by the agency.

The NCB is also searching for the suspect in the case who is allegedly absconding. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

