IT dept attaches properties worth Rs 1,000 cr allegedly belonging to Ajit Pawar

Income Tax Department has attached properties allegedly belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1,000 crore, sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 12:43 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Income Tax Department has attached properties allegedly belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1,000 crore, sources said on Tuesday. According to sources, one of these five properties includes Nirmal Tower situated at Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Earlier in October, the department had also searched offices and residences of the promoters of Dynamix and DB Realty. Raids were also conducted at sugar mills funded by Dynamix and DB Realty and Pawar's sisters' houses and companies. Following these raids, the minister had called these raids "politically motivated". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

