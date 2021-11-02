Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Goregaon shop, no casualty reported
A fire broke out at a shop in Bori Compound in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday.
A fire broke out at a shop in Bori Compound in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday. Five fire tenders are present at the spot, fire officials informed.
The officials further said that no casualty has been reported in the incident yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
