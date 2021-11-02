Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Goregaon shop, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a shop in Bori Compound in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a shop in Bori Compound in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday. Five fire tenders are present at the spot, fire officials informed.

The officials further said that no casualty has been reported in the incident yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

