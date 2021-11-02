Left Menu

People throng markets in Ayodhya on occasion of Dhanteras

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:00 IST
A visual from the market in Ayodhya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
People thronged the markets here in Ayodhya on the occasion of Dhanteras. The markets are full of colourful idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha.

While speaking to ANI, a shopkeeper, said, "We have received a lot of orders, this time. We have idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha. Customers prefer earthen idols. People are coming from distant places to celebrate Diwali in Ayodhya." Arti Tiwari, a customer, said, "We are doing shopping for the last 2-3 days. Today, I have purchased silver coins on Dhanteras. We are celebrating this festival in Ayodhya, this is very heartwarming."

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new things, especially metals like gold and silver.The first day of Diwali commenced on Tuesday with Dhanteras marking the beginning of festivities. The day is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. (ANI)

