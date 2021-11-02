Left Menu

Samajik Adhikarita Shivir: aids and assistive devices to be distributed to 1705 Divyangjan

The inaugural function to be held today at 11.00 AM will be attended by Shri A. Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India.

A total of 3270 aids and assistive devices worth Rs.1.48 crore will be distributed free of cost to 1705 Divyangjan at Block/Panchayat level by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter (@MSJEGOI)
A 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' for distribution of aids and assistive devices to 'Divyangjan' under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Thanjavur Today at Cauvery Kalyana Mandapam in Thanjavur District of Tamil Nadu.

A total of 3270 aids and assistive devices worth Rs.1.48 crore will be distributed free of cost to 1705 Divyangjan at Block/Panchayat level by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The inaugural function to be held today at 11.00 AM will be attended by Shri A. Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India. Dr L Murugan, Hon'ble Union Minister for State of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal, Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India will be the Guest of Honour and Shri. S.S.Palani Manickam, Member of Parliament, Thanjavur shall also be present.

Senior officers from ALIMCO and District Administration will also be present during the function.

(With Inputs from PIB)

