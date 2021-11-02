Left Menu

Indian Railways develops Art Gallery with Souvenir shop at Kevadiya Railway station

Adding one more tourist attraction near "Statue of Unity", Vadodara Division, Western Railway has awarded first of its kind contract in Indian Railways for development of Art Gallery with Souvenir shop at Kevadiya Railway station under PPP initiative.

Now, tourists visiting "Statue of Unity" can experience the rich cultural history of Gujarat at Kevadiya station itself.

Adding one more tourist attraction near "Statue of Unity" , Vadodara Division, Western Railway has awarded first of its kind contract in Indian Railways for development of Art Gallery with Souvenir shop at Kevadiya Railway station under PPP initiative.

Drawing on the benefits of the PPP model, the Art Gallery will showcase different Art & Craft forms of Gujarat and India and will be developed and operated by a private party with earnings to Railways of 24.7 lacs and potential revenue of 2.83cr. This concept will not only enrich the experience of people visiting Kevadiya, but on the social front, this unique concept will also provide employment to the local tribal people of the Narmada district by giving them an opportunity to promote their tribal art.

