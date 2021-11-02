Art gallery with souvenir shop developed at Kevadiya Railway station in Gujarat

Indian Railways has developed an art gallery with a souvenir shop at Kevadiya Railway station in Gujarat under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative. As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways, the art Gallery will showcase different art and craft forms of Gujarat and India.

"Adding one more tourist attraction near 'Statue of Unity', Vadodara Division, Western Railway has awarded first of its kind contract in Indian Railways for development of art gallery with souvenir shop at Kevadiya Railway station under PPP initiative," said the ministry. "Now, tourists visiting 'Statue of Unity' can experience the rich cultural history of Gujarat at Kevadiya station itself," it added.

The release informed that drawing on the benefits of the PPP model, the art gallery will be operated by a private party with earnings of Rs 24.7 lakhs to railways and potential revenue of Rs 2.83 crores. "This concept will not only enrich the experience of people visiting Kevadiya, but on the social front, this unique concept will also provide employment to the local tribal people of Narmada district by giving them an opportunity to promote their tribal art," read the release. (ANI)

