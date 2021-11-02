Left Menu

Awareness camp on mental health organized in J-K's Srinagar

In a bid to promote mental well-being, a local NGO organized a mental health awareness camp in coordination with Kashmir Kala Manch in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:06 IST
Awareness camp on mental health organized in J-K's Srinagar
Local NGO organized mental health awareness camp in Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote mental well-being, a local NGO organized a mental health awareness camp in coordination with Kashmir Kala Manch in Srinagar. Mental well-being has been an important concern amongst people since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country forcing people to stay at home.

Abrar Ahmad, organizer of the program while speaking to ANI said, "After the pandemic, mental health issues have gone up, domestic violence has also increased," and added that the programme is crucial in catering to people's mental health. The session ended with the message through stage plays about mental health so that youth can assess the situation and understand the gravity of the problem.

Muneer Malik, a participant said, "These programmes should be held frequently to inculcate the habits in youth and incoming generation, good habits and time management and a good positive mindset." The camp received a huge response from people, especially youth, who showed up in large numbers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021