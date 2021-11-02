JM Scindia flags off first direct flight of Indigo between Bhubaneswar-Jaipur

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today flagged off the first direct flight of Indigo airlines between Bhubaneswar (Orissa) – Jaipur (Rajasthan). Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Sh. Vaishnav Ashwini, Union Minister of Railways and Communication & IT, Sh. Padmanabha Behera, Cabinet Minister of Planning & Convergence, Commerce & Transport, Govt. of Odisha, Sh. Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability also graced the event virtually. The senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, State Governments, Indigo airlines were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Scindia said "Bhubaneswar is the city of temples. It is the religious hub for the Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities. Moreover, apart from being a religious hub, the city finds its mention in the list of Smart Cities of the country. Bhubaneswar is one of the major IT & education hubs of the country. At the moment the Bhubaneswar is connected with 19 cities by 38 aircraft movements."

The minister further highlighted that investment in aviation always brings a multiplier effect. Every Rs. 100 invested adds Rs. 325 in the GDP of the country. It further brings immense employment opportunities making aviation – a gateway of employment. The minister assured that the development of the new terminal buildings at a cost of Rs. 200 crores will be completed in the due course of time.

Shri Scindia added that as mentioned by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that by 2070, India aims to achieve the ambitious target of Net Zero Emissions. He said that we aim to implement sustainable energy resources to make all our airports green airports. "I am proud to mention that Bhubaneswar airport is 80% powered by solar energy, making it a stellar example for the country. Moreover, UDAN airports such as Jharsuguda are a success on their own. The airport recorded 1 lac+ passenger in a month."

With the new flights on the route, the people of Bhubaneswar and its adjoining areas will get is direct air connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur, which will facilitate seamless movement of passengers. With these new flights between Bhubaneswar to Jaipur, tourists/travellers will get multiple options for air connectivity which will boost the tourism potential and increase the economic activity of the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)