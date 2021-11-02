Scores of flood-affected Marathwada men arrive in Pune to work in firecracker stalls

Bharat Misal, a 21-year-old Army aspirant from drought-prone Latur district, is among the 3000-odd men from Maharashtra's parched Marathwada region who have made their way to Pune to work as salesmen in firecracker stalls ahead of Diwali.

Marathwada, mostly in the news for water shortage, ironically, has witnessed severe rains during the tail period of the monsoon this year, leaving many farmers staring at back-breaking losses, forcing them to move out looking for odd jobs to make both ends meet.

Misal, from Latur's Umraga tehsil, told PTI that his family grew crops like soybean, tur and urad but the recent heavy rains destroyed the produce, forcing him to come to Pune city for the first time to work at a firecracker stall to support his kin.

''Every year, over 2,500 people usually come to the city after Dussehra and work at the temporary outlets set up during the festive season. But this year, over 3000 people have come from Marathwada,'' said Santosh Bora, president of Shobhechi Daru Utpadak Kharidi Vikri Sahakari Sangh, a Pune-based umbrella body of firecracker outlets registered in 1961.

Bora, who owns Bansiwala Fataka Mart, said the Shobhechi Daru Utpadak Kharidi Vikri Sahakari Sangh has decided to accommodate every person who arrives and has also made arrangements for food and shelter.

Gokul Koli, a worker from Ausa tehsil in Latur, said the firecracker mart he has been working in for the past several years requires around 100 to 150 people, but this year, between 200 to 250 people have turned up and are working in multiple stalls.

''The heavy rainfall and flooding in our areas destroyed crops. Many of those working at these marts are farmers and farm labourers,'' he said.

Baba Sonkamble (32) said the stories of almost all the people who have arrived to work in firecracker stalls in Maharashtra's second biggest city are similar.

''There is no work left back home. Diwali has brought an opportunity to come here and earn our livelihood respectfully,'' Sonkamble said.

