Left Menu

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:08 IST
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will give 700 million euros ($811.65 million) towards helping South Africa phase out the use of coal, the German delegation at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow said on Tuesday.

The aim is to mobilize a total of 8.5 billion dollars together with the World Bank and private investors to promote developing renewable energy sources in the country, said Maria Flachsbarth, Germany's parliamentary state secretary for development aid.

The money would be also used to expand and modernise electricity networks and help miners deal with the economic consequences of the phase out there. ($1 = 0.8624 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021