Left Menu

NTPC Barh project's first unit of 660 MW completes trial

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:13 IST
NTPC Barh project's first unit of 660 MW completes trial
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said the first unit of 660 MW of Barh Super Thermal Power Project has completed its trial and is now included in the installed capacity of the company.

''Unit-1 of 660 MW capacity of Barh Super Thermal Power Project Stage-I, (3 x 660 MW) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Ltd,'' the company said in a BSE filing.

The Barh Super Thermal Power Project is located in Bihar.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd and NTPC group stands at 54,232.5 MW and 67,657.5 MW, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021