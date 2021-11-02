NTPC Barh project's first unit of 660 MW completes trial

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said the first unit of 660 MW of Barh Super Thermal Power Project has completed its trial and is now included in the installed capacity of the company.

''Unit-1 of 660 MW capacity of Barh Super Thermal Power Project Stage-I, (3 x 660 MW) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Ltd,'' the company said in a BSE filing.

The Barh Super Thermal Power Project is located in Bihar.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd and NTPC group stands at 54,232.5 MW and 67,657.5 MW, respectively.

