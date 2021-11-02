Sonalika Tractors sales rise 5.3 pc in Oct

Sonalika Tractors on Tuesday reported a 5.3 per cent increase in its total tractor sales to 17,130 units in October this year.

The company had sold a total of 16,268 units in the same month last year.

In the ongoing fiscal, the company has clocked cumulative sales of 85,068 units in the April-October period as compared to 79,829 units sold in the same period last year, a growth of 6.56 per cent, Sonalika Tractors said in a statement.

Sonalika Tractors Executive Director Raman Mittal said the company had started preparing after Q1 FY22 itself so that the company's customised tractors ''offer the best value for money package to farmers across the world''.

''Festive season is mostly the time when farmers are more than willing to upgrade their existing tractor range with advanced technologies that could further increase their productivity as well as income,'' he added.

On the outlook, Mittal said, ''Rising adoption of farm mechanisation coupled with the introduction of precision farming to increase productivity has been significantly driving the Indian tractors market, and Sonalika remains fully committed to moving faster towards its vision of 'Leading Agri Evolution' across the world''.