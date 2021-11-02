Left Menu

Japan increases climate decarbonisation and adaptation funding pledges

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:50 IST
Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonisation in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate change and prevent disasters.

