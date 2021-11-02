Algeria's oil revenues up to $24 bln by end of September - ministry
CAIRO, Nov 2 (REUTERS) - Algeria's revenues from oil and gas exports increased to $24 billion by the end of September, from $15 billion a year earlier, the Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday.
Algeria expects revenues from oil and gas sales of up to $33 billion in 2021, state news agency APS said on August, quoting the head of national state-owned energy company Sonatrach.
