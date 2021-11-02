Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of 100 pc shareholding in Exide Life by HDFC Life Insurance Company

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition by HDFC Life Insurance Company (Acquirer) of 100 per cent shareholding in Exide Life Insurance Company Limited (Target) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, informed CCI on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:42 IST
CCI approves acquisition of 100 pc shareholding in Exide Life by HDFC Life Insurance Company
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition by HDFC Life Insurance Company (Acquirer) of 100 per cent shareholding in Exide Life Insurance Company Limited (Target) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, informed CCI on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the CCI on Tuesday, the proposed combination involves acquisition of fully paid-up equity shares, representing 100 per cent of Target by the Acquirer from Exide Industries Limited. After completion of the share acquisition, Exide Life (which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Life) is proposed to be merged with HDFC Life.

As per CCI, the acquirer is a life insurance company registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (the IRDAI). It offers a range of individual and group life insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit-linked insurance products, stated the CCI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021