Left Menu

Forest officials start sea patrolling in Ganjam as fishing ban kicks in

After that, they return to the sea.An olive ridley usually lays about 120-150 eggs and the hatchlings, after emerging from these eggs in a span of 45 to 60 days, travel to the sea.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:50 IST
Forest officials start sea patrolling in Ganjam as fishing ban kicks in
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Forest officials have started patrolling the sea off the Ganjam coast in Odisha as a seven-month ban on fishing came into effect to protect and conserve the endangered olive ridley sea turtles.

Berhampur Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) P K Mishra said they had four vessels, including three speed boats, for patrolling in the sea.

''We have started patrolling from Monday to crackdown the fishing trawlers and mechanised boats in no-fishing zones,'' Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak said.

The state government has imposed a seven-month-long prohibition on fishing activities within 20 km of the coast at the river mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya from Monday, marking the beginning of the mass nesting season of the turtles.

The prohibition is clamped every year as turtles perish in larger numbers either by getting entangled in fishing nets or hit by fishing trawlers' propellers.

The olive ridley turtles generally visit the sea during November and start their mating in December and January before the mass nesting, which takes place in the last week of February and the first or second week of March.

The olive ridleys -- of the species of the sea turtle under the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- lay eggs at the Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district, the Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district and the Devi river mouth in Puri district.

The DFO said they had also decided to set up at least 11 camps with deployment of the forest staff to provide safety to the sea turtles.

Three control rooms in the five-km stretch of the coast, where mass nesting takes place, have been opened, including one near the river mouth on Monday.

The forest officials have also decided to make a fence around the five-km stretch from Gokharakuda to Podampeta to facilitate mass nesting.

''We have already cleaned the beach by removing the debris in the first phase,'' Nayak said.

They have also decided to create awareness among the Fisherfolk in the villages located near the river mouth.

To compensate for the loss of income, the state government has decided to extend one-time livelihood assistance of Rs 7,500 to the affected families. In Ganjam, as many as 3,638 families of nine villages will benefit from the compensation.

During 'arribada' (arrival by sea in Spanish), female turtles reach beaches usually at the dead of the night for laying eggs. After that, they return to the sea.

An olive ridley usually lays about 120-150 eggs and the hatchlings, after emerging from these eggs in a span of 45 to 60 days, travel to the sea. They grow up without their mothers.

Reports suggest that out of every 1,000 hatchlings that enter the sea, only one manages to reach adulthood, according to Odisha Tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021