Left Menu

U.S., EU, others will invest to speed S.Africa's transition to clean energy- Biden

The United States will join Britain, France, Germany and the European Union in a new partnership to help South Africa, the largest carbon emitter in Africa, finance a quicker transition away from coal, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. Biden announced U.S. participation in the project at a joint event at the United Nations Conference on Climate (COP26) with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who first discussed the initiative last week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:53 IST
U.S., EU, others will invest to speed S.Africa's transition to clean energy- Biden
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will join Britain, France, Germany and the European Union in a new partnership to help South Africa, the largest carbon emitter in Africa, finance a quicker transition away from coal, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden announced U.S. participation in the project at a joint event at the United Nations Conference on Climate (COP26) with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who first discussed the initiative last week. Biden said the United States would provide financing to bolster global efforts to reach net zero emissions "by closing South Africa's coal plants ahead of schedule and investing in clean alternatives ... for the people of South Africa."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the event the initiative was valued at $8.5 billion overall and would help move the world toward meeting its climate targets by "choking off international finance for coal." Biden gave no specific sum for Washington's financial contribution, but underscored the United States' commitment to follow through on pledges made by the Group of Seven advanced economies in June to accelerate the transition away from coal https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/g7-agrees-end-new-govt-support-coal-power-by-end-2021-2021-06-13 in developing countries.

Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel, and phasing it out quickly is seen as crucial if the world is to meet the Paris Agreement's target to limit global warming to 1.5 C and avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. Biden said the funding would ensure "equitable, inclusive transitions in South Africa's coal sector" by helping regions and workers in coal industries affected by the phaseout.

Von der Leyen told the event that the "just energy transition partnership" with South Africa was exemplary and could provide a blueprint for work with additional countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021