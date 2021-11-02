UK, India launch plan to connect world's power grids at climate summit
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:02 IST
Britain and India on Tuesday launched a plan to improve connections between the world's electricity power grids to help accelerate the world's transition to greener energy.
Launched at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland, the plan, dubbed the "Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid" was backed by more than 80 countries, the British government said in a statement.
