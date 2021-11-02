Left Menu

UK, India launch plan to connect world's power grids at climate summit

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain and India on Tuesday launched a plan to improve connections between the world's electricity power grids to help accelerate the world's transition to greener energy.

Launched at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland, the plan, dubbed the "Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid" was backed by more than 80 countries, the British government said in a statement.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

