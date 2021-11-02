Left Menu

Four more British energy suppliers cease trading

Four more small British energy suppliers have ceased trading, regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday, taking the tally of companies to have gone bust since the beginning of September to 17. Many British energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, have struggled in the face of soaring wholesale energy costs, because the regulator's price caps limit how much of the increases can be passed on to customers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:56 IST
Four more British energy suppliers cease trading
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Four more small British energy suppliers have ceased trading, regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday, taking the tally of companies to have gone bust since the beginning of September to 17.

Many British energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, have struggled in the face of soaring wholesale energy costs, because the regulator's price caps limit how much of the increases can be passed on to customers. The latest quartet to cease trading, comprising Omni Energy, MA Energy, Zebra Power and Ampoweruk, has a combined total of about 23,700 domestic and non-domestic customers, who will be found new suppliers, Ofgem said.

"In recent weeks there has been an unprecedented increase in global gas prices which is putting financial pressure on suppliers. Ofgem is working closely with government and industry to make sure customers continue to be protected this winter," Ofgem said in a statement. A total of around 2 million customers have been forced to change energy companies.

Customers' potential new energy costs will be covered by the regulators price cap, but if they were on cheaper fixed tariffs they may have to pay more with their new supplier. The cap is updated twice a year and rose by 12-13% from the start of October, but wholesale prices have risen far more since that cap was set in August.

Ofgem last said it week will examine whether the cap reflects the costs and risks facing energy suppliers and said a decision on any changes would be published in February, when the next price cap level will be announced.

Also Read: From Italian glitz to British rainwear: Versace boss joins Burberry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021