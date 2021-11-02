Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Yellen to urge finance CEOs to speed climate investments

"That will be the single most important factor in determining whether we achieve broader global net zero goals." The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which oversees U.S. regulatory agencies, last month identified climate change as an "emerging" risk to the U.S. financial system and urged regulators to make it a central concern. Morton said the importance of the FSOC report "cannot be understated" because it would help galvanize more action.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:02 IST
U.S. Treasury's Yellen to urge finance CEOs to speed climate investments
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday will push financial institutions to adopt a "greater sense of urgency" about investing in a net-zero economy in meetings with the head of Bank of America and other finance CEOs, Treasury officials said. John Morton, a former private equity adviser and Treasury's first climate counselor, told reporters Yellen would explain new U.S. government policies aimed at moving toward a clean energy economy, and try to better understand what steps were needed to accelerate work by the private sector.

"The Secretary will both applaud commitments that have been made and encourage a greater sense of urgency," Morton told reporters ahead of the meetings at the United Nations Conference on Climate (COP26). He said mobilizing private sector capital was imperative to fund an estimated annual gap of $2 trillion to $3 trillion to achieve a global net-zero economy and augment billions pledged by governments.

Yellen is due to meet with other finance officials and business leaders at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of a broader U.S. push to galvanize efforts by the world's major economies to reach the Paris Agreement target. Treasury said she would participate in a roundtable organized by Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) and Mark Carney, a former Bank of England governor now serving as the UN's special envoy for climate finance.

A source familiar with the meeting said participants would include Mike Bloomberg, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, and John Doerr, chairman of Kleiner Perkins, among others. Morton said Yellen would talk with the executives about what they see as the biggest hurdles to achieving net-zero targets.

"The question of how large financial institutions transition from current activities to a net zero posture, and how quickly they do that, is ultimately the single most important question," he said. "That will be the single most important factor in determining whether we achieve broader global net zero goals." The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which oversees U.S. regulatory agencies, last month identified climate change as an "emerging" risk to the U.S. financial system and urged regulators to make it a central concern.

Morton said the importance of the FSOC report "cannot be understated" because it would help galvanize more action. "The fact that they have identified climate-related financial risks as an emerging and increasing threat to the stability of the US financial system is a clear indication of the seriousness with which they take this issue," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021