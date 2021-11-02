Left Menu

Kerala reports 6,444 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

Kerala reported 6,444 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:40 IST
Kerala reports 6,444 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 6,444 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state Health Department Bulletin, 32,236 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

The total active caseload in the state is 74,618. With 8,424 more persons recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state has gone up to 48,72,930.

The bulletin said 64,999 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021