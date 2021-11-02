Left Menu

Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs to clinch semi-final spot

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 23:21 IST
Pakistan comfortably beat Namibia by 45 runs to enter the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Mohammed Rizwan's unbeaten 79 off 50 balls and skipper Babar Azam's 70 off 48 balls ensured a commanding 189 for two in 20 overs. Mohammed Hafeez also smashed 32 off 16 balls at the death.

In reply, Namibia were restricted to 144 for five with Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan picking up a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 189/2 in 20 overs (Md Rizwan 79 not out, Babar Azam 70, Md Hafeez 32 not out).

Namibia 144/5 in 20 overs (Craig Williams 40, David Wiese 43 not out, Imad Wasim 1/13).

