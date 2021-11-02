Left Menu

Pakistan vs Namibia 2

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 23:29 IST
Pakistan vs Namibia 2

Namibia Stephan Baard run out (Haris Rauf/Rizwan) 29 Michael van Lingen b Hasan Ali 4 Craig Williams c Hasan Ali b Shadab Khan 40 Gerhard Erasmus c Shadab Khan b Imad Wasim 15 David Wiese not out 43 JJ Smit c Fakhar Zaman b Haris Rauf 2 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton not out 7 Extras (lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 4 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 144 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-55, 3-83, 4-93, 5-110 Bowling: Shaheen Afridi 4-0-36-0, Hasan Ali 4-0-22-1, Imad Wasim 3-0-13-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-25-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-35-1, Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-11-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021