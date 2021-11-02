Pakistan vs Namibia 2

Namibia Stephan Baard run out (Haris Rauf/Rizwan) 29 Michael van Lingen b Hasan Ali 4 Craig Williams c Hasan Ali b Shadab Khan 40 Gerhard Erasmus c Shadab Khan b Imad Wasim 15 David Wiese not out 43 JJ Smit c Fakhar Zaman b Haris Rauf 2 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton not out 7 Extras (lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 4 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 144 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-55, 3-83, 4-93, 5-110 Bowling: Shaheen Afridi 4-0-36-0, Hasan Ali 4-0-22-1, Imad Wasim 3-0-13-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-25-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-35-1, Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-11-0.

