Facing gardners shortage, EDMC to lease space to dairy firms in parks for maintenance

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has come up with a pilot project whereby maintenance of 28 civic parks will be be done by dairy firms in lieu of a space to be allotted to them to open a milk booth in each park, officials said.

Senior EDMC officials, the decision has been taken in view of the ''shortage of gardners''.

The corporation has made this special plan to rejuvenate its parks, and a tender has also been issued for this, and under this scheme, EDMC will give license to selected dairy companies, they said.

There is a live tender on the official website of coorporation and the e-tender app, and it will be opened on November 11, Municipal Commissioner Vikas Anand was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the EDMC.

EDMC has decided to give space for setting up milk booths to dairy industry firms, in lieu of maintenance of their parks. According to the terms and conditions, a company will be given 10 x 10 sq ft of space in a park, but it shall not make any concrete structure at that place, officials said.

For this, these companies will have to pay a general license fee to the corporation, but the space for the milk booth will be available to them free of cost, the EDMC statement said.

The commissioner said under this scheme, the company will have to endure that work is undertaken to clean the park, maintain it, prune trees, and the EDMC will get it inspected from time to time through its officials.

This scheme will be started in 28 parks as a pilot project, and if this is successful, then it will be implemented in other parks also, he added.

There is a shortage of gardeners in the EDMC as many gardeners have retired and there are no new recruitments for this position, officials said.

''EDMC has 2,168 parks which are not being maintained properly, due to lack of gardeners, therefore, it has taken this important step for proper maintenance of its parks'', he said. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)