Left Menu

IAEA chief: Iran inspections like flying in heavy clouds

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 03-11-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 01:03 IST
IAEA chief: Iran inspections like flying in heavy clouds
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)
  • Country:
  • Canada

The head of the UN atomic watchdog has compared his agency's efforts to monitor Iran's nuclear program to flying through dense clouds, warning that the situation can't continue for much longer.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has been unable to access surveillance footage of Iranian nuclear sites, or online enrichment monitors and electronic seals since February.

Physical inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities have also been problematic even as Tehran has continued to develop new centrifuges and enrich uranium up to purity levels closer to what's required for an atomic weapon. Western nations fear Iran could be developing the skills and know-how to build an atomic bomb, though Tehran denies any such ambitions. "I would say we are flying in a heavily clouded sky,'' IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said of his agency's ability to perform its monitoring function in Iran. ''So we are flying and we can continue in this way, but not for too long." Grossi told The Associated Press that he hopes to return to Iran soon "and to have the proper high level talks, eye-to-eye" that would restore the agency's ability to know in real-time what the country is doing.

''This is in their interest as much as it is in the international community's interest, because if they take seriously their intentions to continue with their nuclear program for civil purposes, they have to give the guarantees of what is going on there," he said on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Glasgow.

"One has to, at some point, come to grips with this situation," said Grossi. "Otherwise we are going to be in a very uncertain territory, and I hope that will not be the case." The IAEA was charged with monitoring a 2015 accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear activity in exchange for the lifting of crippling sanctions.

The US pulled out of the accord under former President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran. European nations have tried to bring the United States back into the nuclear accord, but their efforts have been frustrated by the unwillingness of Tehran's new hardline government to resume formal talks that would include reopening parts of the 2015 deal.

"Together with the change of government, we have seen increased levels of tight security around their facilities, and this has led on occasion to some difficult moments with our inspectors,'' said Grossi.

''We are checking that very, very carefully. I would never put my inspectors in harm's way," he said, without elaborating.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021