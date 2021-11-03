Biden blames higher oil and gas prices on OPEC
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 03-11-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 01:16 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude.
Speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden also attributed higher inflation to the coronavirus slowing down the supply chain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
